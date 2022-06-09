Yetunde Odewuni, a female shoemaker has traced the history of how she went into shoemaking and how she found where to learn

Yetunde said when she went to learn the craft, she was told by the man that they cannot accept her because she is a woman

The graduate of LAUTECH however searched for another place until she found where to learn and she is now running her own shop and showroom

Yetunde Odewuni, a graduate of Transport Management from the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso has said she was rejected when she wanted to learn shoemaking.

According to Yetunde, the first place she went to learn, she was told women were not accepted.

Yetunde has gone on to open her own shop and showroom. Photo credit: Yetunde Odewumi.

She persisted

The crafts lady however persisted as she promptly searched and got another place where she learned and graduated.

Today, Yetunde owns her own shop, has apprentices and also employs staff.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Yetunde said:

"The first shoemaker I went to meet in my area then rejected me politely based on they don’t take female apprentices in his unit.

"And in fact, I just wanted to learn female slippers and sandals, so I tried to persuade him to help him speak to their chairman because of the nearness to my house then.

"After some days he got back to me that’s it’s still no, and he said there are units that take females I should go there. That was what made me find a better place to learn."

One why she is into shoemaking and not something else, Yetunde said:

"Initially, I started with bag making; Ankara bags to be precise, then I went for an advanced class and proceeded to make leather bags. It was one of my customers that requested for a matching shoe for her bag that made me go for the shoemaking training."

Yetunde said the business started from his room in LAUTECH, but she now owns a showroom and she plans to go global.

But she said her lowest point was when she made 44 pairs of shoes and they were rejected by her customer.

