During a Supreme Court proceeding in Abuja on Thursday, a Nigerian lawyer stormed the venue dressed like a 'juju priest'

The video showing how he entered in the traditional outfit has surfaced and sparked a debate on social media

The human rights lawyer Chief Malcolm Omirhobo cited the judgement allowing hijabs to be used in schools and public places as the reason for his dressing

Chief Malcolm Omirhobo, a human rights lawyer, caused an uproar at a Supreme Court, Abuja proceeding on Thursday as he arrived dressed like a native doctor.

Photos and a video of him walking majestically in the traditional outfit have been circulated on social media and got many talking.

Chief Malcolm Omirhobo dressed like a 'juju priest.' Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters

Speaking with newsmen, the Lagos-based lawyer cited the Friday ruling which approved female Muslim students to wear hijab to schools in Lagos state.

The lawyer's traditionalist dressing was in protest of the hijab ruling.

Unconfirmed reports have it that justices on seat were shocked on seeing him, looked at each other without a word and went on recess.

Social media reactions

Omobolaji Atilola Azeez said:

"Freedom of Religion…. That’s is his constitutional right. Same as freedom to use the hijab, it’s enshrined in the constitution. It’s denial was unconstitutional."

Adeyemi Ariyo said:

"He has made a good legal point.

"The right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion is not the exclusive property of christians and Muslims.

"Traditionalists have human rights too."

Nonso Udeze said:

"Ụmụ ndi dibia" can now carry tortoise on their neck while going to school for protection, the law has permited everyone to be religiously mad. Police, army, should also carry their protection to work. Tanko otenkwu Sharia lawyer must learn."

Obawumi Adeola said:

"Good!!!

"This is the brain resetting act, if the SC can give such verdict in a pluralistic state like Nigeria, then our public institutions an be desecrated."

Source: Legit.ng