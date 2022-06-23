Two people from Nigeria, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, have reportedly been arrested in the United Kingdom

United Kingdom - Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, have been arrested and charged for bringing a child to the UK for organ harvesting.

Legit.ng cannot confirm if those arrested are Nigeria’s former deputy senate president and his wife.

Confirming the arrests in a statement, the metropolitan police said the pair were charged to court on Thursday, June 23, following an investigation by the force’s specialist crime team, Sky News reported.

The police added that the investigation was launched after detectives were alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022, according to Daily Mail.

“Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55 (10.9.66) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting,” the statement reads.

“Ike Ekweremadu, 60 (12.05.62) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

“They have both been remanded in custody and will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court later today.”

“A child has been safeguarded and we are working closely with partners on continued support.

“As criminal proceedings are now under way we will not be providing further details.”

