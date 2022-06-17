The Supreme Court of Nigeria has reportedly ruled in favour of the use of Hijab by Secondary School Students in Lagos state and by extension all states in the country.

Ahmad Adetola-Kazeem, one of the Hijab case, Re: SC/910/16- Lagos State Govt. and Ors V. Asiyat AbdulKareem, gave the update in a Facebook post sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, June 17.

He wrote:

"Supreme Court of Nigeria rules in favour of Hijab for Secondary School Students in Lagos State and by extension all states of the country.

"Re: SC/910/16- Lagos State Govt. and Ors V. Asiyat AbdulKareem

"May Allah reward Alh. Gani Adetola-Kaseem, SAN who led the team of lawyers in this case and also signed and filed the brief of argument few weeks before his death."

Details to follow

