A beautiful video of a goofy Nigerian father dancing and whining his waist with his daughter and son has melted hearts online

The video captured the moment the African father let down his ego and showed off epic dance moves with his children

Social media users have reacted to the video with some of them wishing that their fathers were also as playful as him

A hilarious father recently joined his children to show off some impressive dance moves in a footage which has since gone viral.

In the funny video, the goofy father was seen placing his hand on his head while whining his waist with his daughter.

Another clip showed him dancing with his son energetically as a hip hop music played in the background.

The father didn't seem bothered about being recorded as he steadily shook his waists while contesting with his daughter.

The video was shared on Instagram by @yabaleftonline with the caption: "The dad you ordered vs ."

Nigerians react to the beautiful video

Reacting to the video, Amariah Jason said:

"Hahahah. This reminds me of my father. He was such a playful man when we were growing up. He's sick now. Can't play no more."

Sandra_Delly3 noted:

"My father will rather pick pin than to dance with you inside his expensive parlour."

"James Orie remarked:

"My father left the group chat and killed the admin."

Charity Sisi remarked:

"The way I envy you all with playful fathers. You all don't know what God has done for you."

Favour Ibe reacted:

"It's the way he's whining his waist for me. Man is such a happy soul."

