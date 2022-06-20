Social media users have been gushing over the heartwarming video of white children admiring a little black boy whom they met

In the viral video, some oyinbo children could not stop admiring and touching the little black kid who allowed them hold his hands

One of the children thought the black boy rubbed chocolate on his skin and he licked his fingers after touching his hands

Some oyinbo children were recently filmed touching and admiring a little black boy whom they met during an occasion.

Apparently, the children were coming in contact with a black kid for the first time and they kept on checking if he's real.

One of the children, a girl, held his hands and smiled deeply while also trying to confirm if his colour can wash off.

Oyinbo children admire black boy Photo Credit: @hairammatovu

Source: UGC

At a point, another kid thought he rubbed chocolate on his skin and he immediately licked his fingers after touching the black boy.

The video was shared on TikTok by @hairammatovu and it has generated thousands of views and comments since it surfaced on the app.

Social media users gush over the video

Hopeful_sharon said:

"Skin that absorbs the sun, and hair that defies gravity...black is powerful ."

Thaa_foxx noted:

"There so curious but not afraid and there smiling true human kindness."

Dleeyah1 reacted:

"The little girl can't let go of his hand, she wants to take a bite!"

Thegoodmanson remarked:

"❤️❤️little girl wipe the skin and take a look if something black left on her handthis is Beautiful ."

Sunisneberger commented:

"This is just so beautiful, when differences meet and admire each other’s beauty, the little girl was obsessed with his melanin rich skin."

