A viral short video on social media has shown the moment a beautiful baby and her mother danced

In the clip, the kid followed her mother's signals before she started jumping up excitedly in tune to the music

Many Nigerians who were wowed by the entertainment the mother and child pulled off praised them

A young mother and her kid have both stirred massive reactions online after they made a funny video where they danced.

In the viral TikTok clip, the mother gave cues to her baby as a song played in the background. The little girl followed the signs well and started dancing at the right time.

A mother and her daughter got people praising their dance moves in a video. Photo source: TikTok/@zinobeks

Source: UGC

Little kid in sync

The woman captioned the video "me coaching my SONSHINE", suggesting that she is arming her with the necessary skills to be a good dancer.

Many people were amazed by the bond between the mother and daughter, while some admired the interior decorations of their room.

Watch the video below below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2 million views with thousands of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user5982146160479 said:

"I love this baby. please give me more beautiful dance."

Glorygreat8 said:

"o my god l love this my baby girl."

Mimibleco said:

"When ur mom is a tiktoker."

jenny-frank said:

"wait OOO nah only one person dey wear all this shoes....those shoes go reach take start business."

Hilda Cooper said:

"What a lovely and energetic baby."

king jasper said:

"the baby issa whole vibe, and those shoes am so coming for them."

queennoble346 said:

"this baby have made my day, is her seriousness for me, pls do a video of her for me."

