A father, Jevin Smith, made awesome memory with his daughter as he danced in front of her school when picking her up

While the father was dancing and schoolmates were laughing, the kid shook her head before going into the car

Many people who reacted to the video said the father is so funny and that if their dads danced, they would join him

A father who is known as Jevin Smith on TikTok has shared a video of what he did at his daughter's school.

In the clip, Jevin danced in front of his car as he waited to pick up his child. The daughter's schoolmates found the sight funny as they came out of their classes.

The man danced in the presence of his friends. Photo source: TikTok/@wealthyjev

Happy father and kid

When the daughter approached her dad, she shook her head smiling at the seeming embarrassment the father was causing her.

The happy man danced, clapped, and sang along to a song playing out of his car.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

Andrea Emmanuel said:

"These “embarrassing” moments are the ones you will cherish."

Barrister69$ said:

"The other kids low key wishing they Daddy was this cool."

user448913126030 said:

"I loooooove it. Yesss go dad."

Rosezetta Robinson said:

"I would have started dancing with him. That's my daddy and I love him, acting a fool and all."

apriljones128 said:

"I love how you opened the door for her."

MaKenzi Nelms said:

"I would be that friend….. 'yo daddy fine'."

Ludo said:

"Your Dad is a memory maker, moves were clean too."

Benjamin Button said:

"You're a creating a child who will live and love life."

Sophi said:

"The kids prolly can’t wait till school get out to see what you doing next."

Tina Hill said:

"Lol I might have started crip walkin with him lol! Love it."

Mother and daughter dance

