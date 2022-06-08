A man identified as Abiola has taken to social media to call out singer Burna Boy and his people for injuring two people after a fight broke out in a Lagos club

According to Abiola and several others who corroborated his story, Burna brought a gun to a fist fight and escaped

While some people choose not to believe the story, others pointed out that Burna Boy is not always far from bullying and violence

Grammy award winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has caused a stir of social media after news of his recent escapade made the rounds on social media.

According to a man identified as Abiola, the singer and his security guy have landed two people in the hospital after allegedly getting into a fight and pulling up a gun.

Burna Boy allegedly shot someone in a club Photo credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Abiola questioned how Burna and his team were able to get away with such an act and the kind of confidence the singer had to pull up a gun in such a situation.

Surprisingly, in another post, a few people confirmed Abiola's story as they also dropped the bit of information they saw/gathered.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to the claims

chidi_xox:

"You wey dey fist fight you think say you get level ? You brought fists to a gun fight "

dimple_adanwaa:

"Burna and his crew always bullying pple and committing nuisance!!!"

etta_xoxo:

"Wow....if this is true then he shouldn’t be a public figure."

thompson_4661:

"My money is long so my friends dem Dey carry gun . Burna no cap."

kpumpin0007:

"Be doing Gangsta shit in a country that is surviving on Hope and Insha Allah. No shame."

daniel.olimma:

"All na rumor until proven guilty."

Source: Legit.ng