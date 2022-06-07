A Norwegian content creator simply identified as Mr Habibi has expressed his desire to someday spend time in Nigeria

The excited man said a friend invited him to come to the West African country and he is looking forward to it

Habibi said in his country, they have mosquitoes and sought help from Nigerians ahead of his trip to Africa

A TikToker has sent Nigerians into a frenzy after announcing his intent to fly down to Nigeria in a visit.

In a video he shared on TikTok, the content creator with the handle @Mr.abbosiiofficial stated that a friend had actually invited him to Nigeria and he needed people to be patient with him as regards making the trip.

The Norwegian seeks help from Nigerians in settling down. Photo Credit: TikTok/@Mr.abbosiiofficial

Source: UGC

He spoke on mosquitoes

The Norwegian revealed that there are mosquitoes in Norway and showed off a product which is believed to be a repellant asking his potential Nigerian viewers if the product will function well in the West African country.

Habibi went on to appeal to Nigerians seeing his video to reach out to him on Instagram to give him tips on living in Nigeria.

The jolly fellow hoped that there are lions that could tag along with his 'little lion' he would be coming over with.

He rounded off his video by giving a shoutout to Nigerians.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

"Habibi with this your ingrish don't come and spoil the remaining once we manage ooo."

budozer4 said:

abdihalimabdirahm1 said:

"If you have lion I don’t know I also have mine lion they can be bests friends ."

❤️Jax Kenny Igeh❤️ said:

"Who told you everyone is suffering here in Nigeria, some Nigerians are very much richer than you expect so please respect my country."

Vibe Blaze said:

"Sha when you are coming hold money especially if you're coming to Lagos! Cos nobody go tell you!!!!!"

STË PH ËÑ said:

"Come with flight oo u can't get here with leg or road.

"That doesn't work in Nigeria ."

Source: Legit.ng