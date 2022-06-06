A young lady was massively praised online after she danced in her humble-looking room without shame

Many people said that she is not like some people who would rather portray a fake life on social media to strangers

In the video, the lady vibed to XAM's Gouatanamo song as she danced without any worry about how her room looked

A young lady with the TikTok handle @alicia.386 has shown that she is proud of her room irrespective of how it may look to others.

The wall of her room is without a cement plaster. One can easily see how the blocks were structured to build the house.

Many people praised the lady's simplicity.

Source: UGC

She is real

Without any iota of shame in a video, the lady rocked her waist to XAM's Gouatanamo popular song. In the background was a person scrolling through a phone.

Many people said they loved the way she is contented with her life without being fake on social media.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,000 comments with thousands of views.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

mallywire sad:

"I like her because she’s not faking it you’re blessed dear."

ekowZEUS said:

"I like the fact that your environment does not discourage you..you will be great."

Israelhans said:

"It her beauty and confidence for me, not everyone will have that courage to do a TikTok in such a house…you are real dear."

mrlavish7 said:

"Ahah, see where she Dey live and she is a beautiful girl."

Nabill Abdullah said:

"You ain’t faking I really love that."

Qwèķú Śwâğer said:

"nice room we being there before ,peace Dey there rough."

