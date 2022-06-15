A young lady dressed in house clothes served entertainment content as she mimicked the way Kelly dances

With her exaggerated moves that were meant to depict the popular TikToker, many said they could not stop laughing

As the lady danced frantically, a man in the background had to stop what he was doing to watch her

A young lady has in a funny video tried to dance like popular TikToker Kelly while dressed in a wrapper and shirt.

The lady's video was an attempt to mock those who have been trying hard to copy Kelly's dance style and make viral content out of it.

Young lady with funny moves

The lady went Kelly style despite being in a wrapper and people found it very funny. A man in the background dropped everything he was doing and watched.

Many people said that she was making the man lose focus with the kind of funny moves she was making.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,500 comments and thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tellie-B-bhad said:

"How can you do this without laughing."

jayden said:

"Be careful with the dude in the background lol. don't be making these videos in front of him."

Faith Henry joked:

"This is Kellogg's."

park zamuu said:

"omg. He be watching fr over means with out blinking his eyes, emotional Damage."

Lili Mario said:

"You have shown us that we are happy with our finances."

Star36910 said:

"How dare you challenge our goddess."

gift_okuhle said:

"That man over there is trying to figure out what's going."

Lady dances in her cheap room

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady with the TikTok handle @alicia.386 showed that she is proud of her room irrespective of how it may look to others.

The wall of her room is without a cement plaster. One can easily see how the blocks were structured to build the house.

Without any iota of shame in a video, the lady rocked her waist to XAM's Gouatanamo popular song. In the background was a person scrolling through a phone.

