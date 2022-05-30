A young US soldier has shown that it is possible to have fun while having a demanding job as being in the force

In a video, the lady with great energy and speed danced to Jhacari's Come Over in the office , in the presence of others

, Many TikTok users who reacted to her clip praised her beauty, some wondered why such a pretty lady is a soldier

A young beautiful lady serving in the US Army has vibed hard to Jhacari's Come Over in a viral clip.

In a TikTok video, the lady came close to her camera in the presence of her colleagues who were seated as she made leg, hand and waist moves.

Many people praised the lady for having fun as a soldier. Photo source: TikTok/@onlyy_sugaa

Source: UGC

Her unit must be lovely

She had great fun dancing in the office despite the fact that people were around her. Many who reacted to her video said she is in the best unit.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 40,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Courtney said:

"I just know you in a good unit."

She replied:

"Yea I love it."

Victor said:

"Have changed my mind... I want to marry a US Soldier. am serious."

user9603984314222 said:

"Wow u look very beautiful n charming."

Elisha Smith said:

"But but but why you smacking this dance sooooo hardddddd ma."

Emmy Jay said:

"My love for has no beginning self."

Temidayo said:

"You are just a description of beauty."

user572815185340 said:

"Looking good & Thankyou 4 your loyalty service & dedication hard work commitment."

goody goody said:

"Wow it's the speed and energy for me."

Collins Emmanuel wondered:

"Wat is this beautiful lady doing in the army?"

Another soldier danced

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady serving in the US Army stirred lovely reactions on social media after she danced to Kizz Daniel's Buga song.

She did all that while seating behind a desk, she never left her chair as she rocked to the new hit song.

In a video, the soldier turned to face the camera and did the popular raised-shoulder-hand move that is commonly associated with the song.

Source: Legit.ng