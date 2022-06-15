A young lady and mother of two showed off her dancing skill despite the heaviness that comes with her being pregnant

As the lady danced, her two cute babies also joined the show and tried to copy what their mum was doing

Many people who reacted to her TikTok video were really amazed at how she moved her body so well

A young lady has got people praising her for the great energy she exuded while dancing despite the fact that she is pregnant.

In a video that has gathered thousands of reactions, the pregnant mother danced in the presence of her two kids.

The lady danced at home in the presence of her kids. Photo source: TikTok/@realshugharr

Pregnant and still dancing

While she was making fast legwork, her two kids tried hard to copy her. A boy was so focused on mimicking his mother's legwork that he bent down.

Many wondered how she is dancing so hard and carefree with the pregnancy. There were those who said they cannot move as fast as she is even with their less-heavy weight.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500,000 views with thousands of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user3340692419475 said:

"God when, I want my own family, want to dance with my kids in their fathers house with their father also present, AMEN.

Favorite_igbogirl said:

"Shebi this woman carry belle Abi nah eye dey pain me."

user1580984144537 said:

"na only remain for this planet. I can't even move body."

queensavage394 said:

"wow your energy is mad."

Gift bliss said:

"nobody is talking about the small boy's step."

Itason Energy said:

"Hope say you don prepare oga food."

Deposhempire joked:

"Wow. I can do more than this if I get belle. I don buy the shoe na who go give me belle remain."

