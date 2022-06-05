Following the attack on worshipers at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo state on Sunday, June 5, it emerged that blood donors were needed

Reno Omokri said he was donating N5,000 as transport fare for anyone willing to rush down to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo to donate blood

Subsequently, he tweeted that Apostle Johnson Sulaiman has also donated N1m; this has attracted reactions from Nigerians on Twitter

As details emerged after the unfortunate attack at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo state, some social media handles, including @aproko_doctor tweeted that blood was needed at the Federal Medical Centre Owo so as to help injured persons.

Popular media personality and author, Reno Omokri said in a tweet that he was giving N5,000 as transport fare for anyone willing to answer the call for blood donation.

Reno Omokri said the money is transport fare for those going to donate blood to survivors of the Owo attack. Photo credit: @APOSTLESULEMAN and @renoomokri.

Source: Twitter

Apostle Sulaiman also donates

According to Reno, the senior pastor of the Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Sulaiman saw his tweet and also donated the sum of N1m for the same course.

Reno tweeted:

"May God bless @APOSTLESULEMAN. He saw my tweet offering ₦5000 to transport money to anyone who would donate blood at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, for the victims of the St Francis Catholic Church attack, and has donated ₦1 million. Nigerians, please help me thank him!"

See his full tweet below:

Nigerians react

@lordsontweet said:

"Why do we have a government if it has now becomes a norm for individual citizens in their kind hearts take up the responsibilities of the government?"

@IsraelDave25 commented:

"Things I love to see. Different churches but body of Christ is one. In pain and in joy."

@pharm_ola reacted:

"Someone can't be there and he is appreciating people who are there and u guys talking rubbish. At least 5k for food, milk and malt and transport, what is wrong?"

@NwosuNestor reacted:

"Don't we have a blood bank where blood can be sourced for to immediately help those in need? It's quite unfortunate that we don't make solutions ahead of challenges only running helter skelter when there is problem. Very unfortunate I only see this happening in Nigeria."

