A well-known Catholic priest, Reverend Father Oluoma John Chinyere has told party delegates to choose the right person who Nigerians can vote for.

He however advised them to collect whatever monies they are given by politicians, eat such monies, but still vote for the right person.

Father Oluoma said delegates should strive to vote the right persons. Photo credit: Fada Oluoma.

Consider age as you vote

Father Oluoma who is known for his fiery preachings sent the message in a recorded video he shared on his Instagram page.

He said delegates should vote for candidates who are young. The video has sparked reactions on social media.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@ninjadomination said:

"Collecting that money is a bribe too and collectors are guilty. Hence better don’t collect so that nobody will hold you accountable."

@monkojoo commented:

"With due respect father, I do not agree with you on this, "collect their money and eat it and vote for the right person." That is immoral and corruption too."

@smart_nd said:

"Now they are made to take oaths, it's not just about collecting."

@fit_acada_wifemum reacted:

"If you collected money and you can't return, vote the right person and use this money for public good. It's our money."

@igwecomedy_ said:

"Please.....Let there be New Nigeria ....and it starts now. Let's make everything right again."

@tchyzo_ reacted:

"I hear some of the politicians are using police to go recover the money they gave to delegates that scammed them."

Drinking alcohol won’t stop you from going to heaven, says Father Oluoma

In another story previously reported by Legit.ng Reverend Father Oluoma Chinyere John was quoted as saying drinking alcohol does not stop one from making heaven.

According to the priest, the consumption of alcohol is not a sin.

He also said alcohol is medicinal and hence cannot stop their heavenly pursuit.

