A young man identified as Randypeterz Akah online has named all the governors in Nigeria without skipping any

The man's colleagues who were wowed by his knowledge of Nigeria's politics gifted him N500 each for every name he mentioned

Many TikTok users were equally marvelled as they wondered why he is not contesting any election in the country

A young Nigerian man known as Randypeterz Akah on TikTok has amazed many people as he showed off how vested he is in the nation's politics.

In a clip, the man revealed that his colleagues challenged him to name the present governors of the 36 states in Nigeria.

The man's colleagues were impressed by his knowledge as they gave him money. Photo source: TikTok/@randypeterz

They were impressed

Without baiting an eyelid, the man said he would win all their money in the game. When they asked him for the name of Abia state governor, he mentioned Okezie Ikpeazu.

After he got the name of Akwa Ibom governor right, his colleagues started giving him N500 each for every name he got correctly.

As soon as he named the minister of the FCT, Abuja, Mohammed Musa Bello, his colleagues screamed his praise.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Omitbusayo said:

"The fact that he knew the title for each governor is a plus. Mallam, engr, senator, professor, mr."

AROWOLO DAMOPE said:

"I like d effect u put into SEYI MAKINDE name......... GREAT GOVERNOR."

Lasisi Raphael said:

"THIS GUY WILL DO WELL AS A POLITICAL LEADER."

QueenDizaa said:

"so impressive. I salute you."

Jenny said:

"uncle y u no contest na. I'm sure all those mumu candidates no know half of what you know. nice one sir."

isholaolaitan doubted he did it without help:

"I love d handwriting of the writer on d board where u are reading it."

Vinsley_Frank also questioned him:

"You sure there's no board in his front where he's seeing the answers."

SophiaTheHero said:

"1 would have gone in support with those saying he’s checking somewhere but a classmate of mine did the same thing in 2011. He’s now a law student."

Kid recites Nigeria's states and capitals

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a little girl trying her hands at reading Nigeria's "36 states and capital" attracted the attention of many people on the internet.

The video showed the girl trying to call the states and their capitals with an oyinbo accent, but it wasn't working.

She, however, mispronounced most of the states' names, making many people laugh and roll on the floor.

