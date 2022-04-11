Nigerians are reacting to the video of a little girl who was seen reading "36 states and capital" with an Oyinbo accent.

The video showed the girl pronouncing the states in a posh voice which made her sound very hilarious and interesting

Her many mispronunciations have got many people laughing and rolling on the floor due to the very funny way she sounds

A video of a little girl trying her hands at reading "36 states and capital" has attracted the attention of many people on the internet.

The video showed the girl trying to read the popular recitation with Oyinbo accent, but it wasn't working.

The girl recites Nigeria's "36 states and capital" with posh voice.

Source: Instagram

Reciting Nigeria's 36 states and capital with Oyinbo voice

She mispronounced most of the states' names, making many people to laugh and roll on the floor.

The "36 states and capital" is a popular recitation among Nigerian kids in nursery schools. Many of them usually know how to recite them at a very early stage.

Although the little girl in the video read from somewhere, she was unable to clearly pronounce the names which she is not conversant with.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

The video got so many reations when it was shared by @mufasatundeednut. See some of them below:

@richarddagr8 said:

"Buchi in the mud, wahala for mercury, Aba turn state o,......wahala for accent."

@cute_seun commented:

"This is hilarious ! She sounds like Imade so much."

@9iceatilla said:

"Hahaha baby girl just murdered our states and capital."

@aderike_fatuga reacted:

"I love how she pronounced Cross river -Calabar."

@official_wendy__ said:

"Lol,this one know be pikin ooo,nah baby."

@rytaddiva said:

"Why am I hearing this in my daughter's voice ...lmao."

@chubbysophie reacted:

"Kai, Abia state must collect in everything... God have mercy.. umiaa."

@anita_anets commented:

"I swear I heard anambara Did she just call Bauchi as Buchi."

