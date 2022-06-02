A Nigerian man has wowed his male colleagues in the US Army with his muscular energy during an exercise

The young man made many pull-ups which were more than other soldiers could endure and outmatched them

Many people online who reacted to his video said that he showed them he is really of African blood

A young man with the TikTok name Ik Obas has wowed many people online as he showed off his muscular strength to his colleagues in the American Army.

In a relatively old video first posted in 2020, the young man demonstrated his shoulder power as he engaged in a pull up exercise.

The man's show of strength amazed his colleagues. Photo source: TikTok/@ikobas

Unmatchable Nigerian

His colleagues in the army could not keep up as all of them marvelled at his endurance level. One of them facing the camera had to point at him to show that the Nigerian is good.

While each of his colleagues were taking turns to outmatch him, IK Obas kept making the pull up moves.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Babel Diallo said:

"Tell them that’s FUFU power."

KyeisTok said:

"They don’t know your ancestors are pushing you up."

user8108727076450 said:

"Naija no dey carry last !!! Naija geng."

Gemechis Aga said:

"Every body know the secret it’s black blood."

Favour Okafor said:

"When you suffer for naija ehn, all the trek for holdup and hussle ehn there is no country we can't survive. we are tough people."

TawakalQalbi said:

"Black man alweys best bro if u se worlds can u sey black blood, nice man keep going."

Metzo Bambiste said:

"Let them know where you Came from."

Kennedy Sha said:

"Thank you guys for your service and God bless."

Nigerian man drinks garri during training

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man serving in US Army stirred massive reactions with his TikTok video as he sat to eat during training.

Sitting under his shed, the soldier with the handle @iam_scholar drank soaked garri with kuli kuli. A caption layered on his video said:

"When the Nigeria blood in you kicks in during US army trainning."

He told his colleague who asked him what he is eating that he is tired of the food they have around.

