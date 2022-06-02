A mind-blowing video of a little Nigerian boy playing drums like an expert has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the young boy was seen playing drums in church as members watched in awe

A social media user said the little boy plays the drums so well as if the talent started from his mother's womb

A little boy has received massive accolades on social media after he was spotted playing drums in church like an expert.

In the heartwarming video shared on Facebook by Ifeanyi Uwakwe, the young boy obviously stunned everyone with his drumming skills.

He was seen playing drums with so much energy as members of the congregation sang praises to God.

Little boy plays drums in church like a pro Photo Credit: Ifeanyi Uwakwe

Source: Facebook

Sharing the video via his Facebook page, Ifeanyi said:

"DAVIDIC SPIRIT in full expression. Chukwuebuka Okoro and Kingsley Nsikak Benson please come and carry your boy oo."

"So our boy David played drums during offering on Sunday with so much ease. Lord thank you for the children you gave us to train up for you. Lord use them early."

People react

The video has stirred massive reactions from social media.

Ukeme Isaac said:

"He's playing it as if he started from the womb... Keep going higher handsome David."

Prince Emmanuel stated:

"Whaoooooo! At This Age, Just Look At His Confidence! Whaoooooo! He Will Really Gain Mastery In Drumming As He Grows."

Nwachukwu Akubueziokwu noted:

"Hallelujah. I'm excited. Keep it up son. You are blessed."

Chukwuebuka Okoro remarked:

"David mu! You will rise higher and higher. You will become better and better. You will wax stronger and stronger."

Chukwu Gerald stated:

"Why am I not surprised? Ah, Godly seed begats Godly seed. David de great, I am proud of you."

Source: Legit.ng