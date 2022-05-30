An adorable video of some young boys dancing 'legwork' with so much energy has sparked reactions on social media

The young boys took turns to dance as they moved their legs with ease in line with the music playing in the background

Social media users gathered in the comments section to shower them with tons of love and compliments

A video of some young boys showing off their incredible dancing talent has sparked reactions from Nigerians on social media.

In the video which was shared by Ikeja_boy on Instagram, the young lads were spotted hopping to the dancing stage one at a time.

Each of the dancers took their time to move their legs according to the beat of the song playing in the background.

Little boys show off incredible legwork moves Photo Credit: Ikeja boy

Source: Instagram

They danced with so much energy and passion and it amazed Nigerians who penned down beautiful comments and showered them with accolades.

They impressed people

Nevaeh Newman remarked:

“This confirms one thing. Our culture is authentic. It can be shared but never copied. These boys got moves nursed in the womb.”

Patricia Downes replied:

“In Africa, we were born with rhythm.”

Jennifer Okoro added:

"How did they learn how to dance so well? At this age, I doubt if I could even move my body talk more of moving my legs in this manner. I give them all the thumbs up in the world o."

Robin Spence wrote:

“I can imagine that this boys has never had dance lessons yet they respond to music and seem to have a keen sense of rhythm.”

Ahmed Salah Mohmed Kheir commented:

“They understood the assignment.”

Judith Campbell said:

“Africa is truly leading the world in music dance fashion. Everything.”

