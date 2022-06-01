Many people online were wowed when a young man shared a video of himself and his old oyinbo lover

In the clip that has gathered thousands of reactions, the lovers appeared happy despite the big age difference between them

While some people believe their love could be fake, others said his private life is nobody's business

A young man has stirred massive reactions online after he showed off his lover who looks way older than him.

In the video shared on the TikTok page, the man and the woman were all booed up as lovers would. Another part of the video has the woman in the kitchen, feeling all at home.

Many people wanted to know why he is in the relationship. Photo source: TikTok/@milanociv1

Source: UGC

Age is not a barrier

Many people who reacted to the man's post never believed he is in the relationship for love but what he could get out it.

There were, however, some who wished the couple a good relationship, saying age is not a barrier in love.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 30,000 comments with more than 32,000 shares.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

S.B said:

"Client wey we dey manage, e reach your turn u go marry am. na WA oh."

ABOUBAKAR IZMAIL said:

"Are you happy with your mama."

obinnabethel180 said:

"ds don go carry client wholesale."

massibappa said:

"We lost another one."

Wisdom said:

"Agenda Green card."

erricaraph said:

"Na where cashing out start and na where e end be this."

Encarnia M said:

"It is what it is, why does everyone feel so entitled to give an opinion negative or positive? smh."

Sonja Feyzi Rahimi said:

"Dating a grandma for passport."

