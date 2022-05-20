A young man, Anuoluwapo, was happy to welcome his oyinbo woman into Nigeria as he met her at the airport with his friends

The young man gave the woman a big hug to show how very joyful he is to see her come to his homeland

Many people took to his comment section to wish the couple well as some said that they also need white partners

A Nigerian man known as Anuoluwapo on TikTok has in a video shown the moment he welcomed his oyinbo lover to Nigeria.

He captioned the clip with:

"Welcome to Nigeria babe."

Many people wish the couple well. Photo source: TikTok/@barrywhiteog215

Welcome to Nigeria, sweetheart

The man, like someone who has been expectant, excitedly walked towards his lover and hugged her as she came in with her luggage.

Despite the fact the woman had a facemask on, wrinkles on her forehead and the brightness in her eyes show how equally happy she was.

As the two lovers exchanged hugs, passersby moved around. Anuoluwapo's friends were also present for the homecoming occasion.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has been seen over 800,000 times with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Efe said:

"Imagine as you meet her with na Interpol, e don bi."

Daniel said:

"Where una take dy see babe."

RAMiDE_EMPiRE said:

"Some broke and proud guys are doing this soon."

@terrill_jaxtyn said:

"Client way we Dey manage he reach ur town u use am do wife."

Whitelion Salami said:

"without asking for transport fees. try naija girl."

Aisosa said:

"Guy use your head ooo friends Dey jealousy ooo street is not friendly nobody want make you pass am ooo."

Debukola said:

"Where una dey see akata sef make una plug me too e shanu mii."

Olori Sandra Adeseye said:

"but she's beautiful pls treat her well, don't ever give her bad impression."

Another Nigerian man in love

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man known as Bulla Umeh online showed off his white wife as he showered praise on her.

A short video shared on his account showed the moment he inserted a ring into her finger in a court as they got married under the law.

The clip also captured the beautiful bride looking at the camera as she got ready for the special day.

