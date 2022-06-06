DJ Neptune has taken to social media lamenting his recent experience at the airport in Lagos, Nigeria

According to the entertainer, there was no immigration officer to stamp the passports of people who just arrived in the country

DJ Neptune shared a video to back up his claim as many flooded his comment section with different reactions

Popular entertainer DJ Neptune recently took to his official Instagram page with a post lamenting his unpleasant experience at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA).

Neptune disclosed that he landed in the country around 4:15 am in the morning and there were no Nigerian immigration officers to stamp the passports of those who just arrived.

DJ Neptune shared his experience at the MMIA airport. Photo: @deejayneptune

Source: Instagram

"Just arrived into the country "Nigeria" 4:15 AM and there is no Nigerian Immigration officer on duty to stamp our passports. Safe to say there is serious trouble in the land from top to bottom," his post read.

The DJ equally posted a video showing the situation at the airport.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See his post below:

Fans and colleagues react

itz_pricelessjewel said:

"Na waaaa....is this a country bayi."

ishakukaro said:

"Welcome to reality bro. Only God watch over us in this country. All these men na pay as you go. #NIGERIAMUSTGROW."

investor_kcee12 said:

"I swear this country suppose dey Nexflix, so we watch stream episode by episode ."

doewinful said:

" this guy you funny sha. This has been the protocol before our parents born us. I honestly respect those still living in that country. Smh."

joanpete_ said:

"We are in serious trouble lord does anything work in this country?"

jq_homedecorations said:

"Don't be surprised on that country ,even sometimes you land there's no electricity ,it happened last time when I was in naija."

Old woman complains over N500 trolley charge at airport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an old woman expressed her dissatisfaction with the way a Nigerian airport is being run by officials.

The woman said that the sum of N500 was charged before she could use the trolley she needed when she arrived at the airport.

Many Nigerians who reacted to her video disagreed with her that other airports in the world do not charge for such service

Source: Legit.ng