A young lady, Aketch Joy Winnie, has shown that her life is a perfect example of the advantage of working towards one's dreams

The lady who had always wanted to become a model kept up the hope despite the fact that she became a teacher after university graduation

Joy's breakthrough came as she hit a major international gig and had to travel to Paris for a modelling job

A young lady known as Aketch Joy Winnie has in a TikTok video shown how she started before becoming an international model.

The beginning of the video has throwback photos of her in kindergarten, primary school, secondary school, and then university. Ever since she was a child, Joy has always wanted to be a model.

Joy said that all through the years, she kept her hope alive. Photo source: TikTok/@aketchjoywinnie

She achieved her dream

After graduating with a degree in English & Literature, she worked for a while as a teacher. Despite teaching, the lady did some side gigs as a model to keep her dream alive.

The breakthrough she had been hoping for finally happened and Joy travelled to Paris. The end of the video showed her modelling on the runway as a professional.

Debbie said:

"This made me emotional, proud of you."

Ciru Njuguna said:

"...If this is not just powerful then I have no idea what is..."

starr said:

"A true example of keep moving, don't stop where you are, there is more ahead."

MercBreezy said:

"Duude, I'm actually crying, never been so proud of a total strange. Wanna see you on every billboard."

@lynaregina said:

"I was wondering where I had seen you from...only to see teacher Joy at TGS."

Mr&Mrs LIPT said:

"Forever proud of you and praising the Lord for you every time I see your posts."

Far Een said:

"The kind of motivation I needed this moooorning."

Jenny_Blazequeen said:

"the fact that u didn't just sit around but had to be a teacher first before hitting the light, I'm proud of u sis."

