Deborah Akanni , a young Nigerian lady with a good height has progressed greatly in her modelling career after she started locally

, The lady could be seen in a video cat-walking like a model in a compound before she proceeded abroad

Many Nigerians who watched her video and saw how Deborah professionally grew celebrated her success

A very tall Nigerian lady, Deborah Akanni, with an athletic physique, has made it big on the international modelling scene.

Before the lady got her first break, she used to model on TikTok in a compound. In a video posted by her manager, Ikechukwu Urum, a collage of the lady's journey was shown.

Many people were happy for her success. Photo source: TikTok/@deborahakanni,@eyekayurum

Source: UGC

From local to global

At the beginning of the clip, the girl was filmed with many okadas in the background. Another part has her in a fitting black gown as she walked like a professional model toward the camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Other parts of the video have her abroad as she modelled in finer clothes. A behind the scene clip captured her walks in a foreign country.

Watch the collage video below:

Here is the second video:

Below are some of the reactions:

____pre420 said:

"She will get to @Vogue, cover Soon…more practice cause she has it all."

Queen said:

"wow God bless you, my sister is also a model."

ENE said:

"Wahoo i am happy for her, I’m beautiful and tall, I will love to be a professional model."

Osaretin said:

"Please I have a sister with this type of body and height, help me make her a model, thank you and God bless."

Linda said:

"Just as u hv helped people may God also help u in ways u least expected."

Veryvalerie said:

"No this brought a tear to my eye, I wish her nothing but an abundance of success."

kim_dami4 said:

"Some one should help me too. I just want to be a model or actress. Some should come to my rescue before my parents succeed in ruining my future."

Tall model shows off dance skills

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young model, Unice Wani, wowed many people online with her dance moves.

People could not stop looking at her. Though she is quite tall, the way the camera filming her was placed made her look taller than the fence of a house.

With long smooth-looking legs, the lady moved to the music playing so effortlessly. No wonder her TikTok video had over 2 million views online. People complimented both her long gown and beautiful looks.

Source: Legit.ng