A young man, Dwomoh Emmanuel, who studied statistics in the university has revealed how life changed his plans

In a video shared on his TikTok page, the young man could be seen carrying a big sack of goods and frying meat

People thronged his comment section to offer prayers as they said one day, he will be rewarded for his hard work

A young man, Dwomoh Emmanuel, has gone on TikTok to show how what he is doing for a living is way different from his university degree.

A graduate of statistics, a video shows him carrying loads and selling fried chicken in a shop for a living.

Graduate becomes trader

The man carried a big bag on his head. Another part of the clip has him frying what looks like chicken wings.

Many people who reacted to his video prayed that God will improve his situation very soon to the level he wants.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,000 comments with thousands of likes.

Pascalina Matorwmase said:

"I pray this video goes far so that you meet your destiny helper."

Lil NAB -GWR said:

"Ohh Charley this country. May God help us all."

Ampem.Darko said:

"Statistically, you're going to do marvellous in the years ahead."

Daniell said:

"I don’t want to laugh but the thing is funny…respect bruh."

Phinehas Tieku Frimpong said:

"If it’s ur mom biz take it to other level."

Derek Mani said:

"Bachelor in science don Dey pack fowl food, smart move."

saheed_hashim said:

"No matter what anyone says, this is painful to say the least. The Almighty will open doors for you brother. Amin."

Graduate turned charcoal seller

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady who graduated from the university showed the turn her life took despite the degree she earned through hard work.

Jumping on a popular trend on TikTok, the lady shared her matriculation photo and a video of her packing charcoal for sale.

In the clip, the lady sat on a low stool as she made the charcoal ready for customers. Many took to her comment section to wish her well.

