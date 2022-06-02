3 Times People's Stories of Humble Beginnings Inspired Many Online, 1 Person Is Selling Popcorn
- A young Nigerian man, Oladehinde Ayomide Emmanuel, never allowed a lack of job opportunities to stop him, he created work for himself
- In another report, Aketch Joy Winnie held tightly to her dream of becoming an international model despite the challenges in her path
- Deborah Akanni walked with the poise of a sought-after model even when she was still relatively unknown in Nigeria
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Everybody at the top today started from somewhere. Some successful people had very humble beginnings that showed how things gradually worked out for them.
In recent times, young people have shown pride in documenting their humble starts even before they make it big in life.
A report of a model days ago had people praising her commitment and determination. In this report, Legit.ng, will be looking at three instances of people who confronted their challenges.
I graduated with degree in statistics but now sell fried meat, carry loads for living - Man reveals in video
1. Oladehinde Ayomide Emmanuel
A young Nigerian man, Oladehinde Ayomide Emmanuel, who is not ashamed of where he is setting out from shared how he invested N30,000 into a popcorn business.
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
Even though he has not succeeded as big as he would want to, Ayomide hopes that he would grow into registering his business and having branches in all 36 states of the federation.
The popcorn seller said when the weather is especially good, he could make at least N10,000 in a day.
2. Deborah Akanni
A young Nigerian lady, Deborah Akanni, hit it big as a runway professional despite the fact that she started small from a compound.
In a video shared on TikTok, the young lady showed the moment she was leaving the country to a place where her story was about to change.
I make at least N10k daily selling popcorn - Young Nigerian man says he plans to open branches in all states
Her determination eventually paid off as she got international gigs to model for a number of fashion lines.
3 Aketch Joy Winnie
The story of Aketch Joy Winnie speaks volumes of the power of focus. Joy has always dreamt of one day working as a model.
After graduation from school, the lady worked as a teacher. Despite that, she kept up hope until she eventually got invited to Paris to model.
Never be discouraged
Challenges are sometimes not a show of failures. If you believe you are on the right path, make your challenges become your motivation.
Graduate becomes fried meat seller
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man, Dwomoh Emmanuel, went online to show how what he is doing for a living is way different from his university degree.
A graduate of statistics, a video shows him carrying loads and selling fried chicken in a shop for a living.
The man carried a big bag on his head. Another part of the clip has him frying what looks like chicken wings.
Source: Legit.ng