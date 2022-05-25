Lion Heart, Kunle Adeyanju who is riding from London to Lagos on his motorcycle has shared a photo of a supportive lady named Zenab as she stands close to a bike

Zena who is coming to Lagos to welcome Kunle on the 29th of May was fully kitted as if she is going to make the long journey by a bike

The photo promptly sent his fans into a frenzy with many of them saying they cannot wait to welcome the lady at the Seme border

Fans of London to Lagos rider, Kunle Adeyanju went into a frenzy after he shared a photo of Zenab, the supportive Ivorian lady standing close to a bike.

Many of his fans started asking if the lady will make her journey to Nigeria by bike ahead of 29th May.

Fans are wondering if the lady is riding to Lagos on a bike: Photo credit: lionheart1759.

Source: Twitter

Is she riding too?

The photo has since gone viral after the increasingly popular biker shared it, saying he will see the lady at the Seme border.

But Legit.ng reached out to Kunle to find out if the lady will ride or fly to Lagos, and he confirmed that Zenab will fly and not ride.

Zenab, who has been noticeably close to the biker has been supportive of his humanitarian course and is billed to be in Nigeria for his reception on May 29th.

See Kunle's tweet below:

Twitter users react

@favogbuji said:

"Kunle you should be in Lagos today .....Congratulations on this enormous feat....hopefully we get a short video of your experiences."

@akingbadegroup commented:

"Bon Voyage to the State of Aquatic Splendour. The state that accepts all regardless of their origin."

@Mekuzan reacted:

"Hehe abeg Kunle slow down make she catch up, we need that double grand entry to Lagos."

@Kcdonalds commented:

"A lady with the heart of gold. May Angels guide you and protect you on your way."

