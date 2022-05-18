In a bid to raise money to end polio, a Nigerian man Kunle Adeyanju had embarked on a mission to arrive Lagos from London via bike and that cause has received a huge boost

This comes as an Ivorian lady identified as Zenab made a donation of $1,000 (N415k) to his charity foundation after they met in Cote D'Ivoire

The excited biker shared the news on social media as he celebrated the donor by carrying her, a move that got many talking

An Ivorian lady identified as Zenab has donated $1,000 (N415k) to adventurer and biker Kunle Adeyanju's charity fund.

The London to Lagos biker shared this recent development in a tweet on Wednesday, May 18.

Kunle met Zenab after arrived her country Cote D'Ivoire having been initially denied entry at their borders over the laissez-passer issued to him in Mali. He shared a photo of the cheque bearing the said amount.

In the West African country, he was treated warmly by Ivorians and even given a presidential motorcade by members of the Ivorian Bikers Club with help from Zenab as well.

The author shared a photo in which he carried his donor, Zenab as he appreciated the lady for her immense gesture.

Again, netizens joked about how he was beginning to lose focus on the mission and now carrying ladies.

See his tweets below:

Social media reactions

@adex277 said:

"All these loose focus things are just in the mind of those saying it,the day he planned his journey none of U was with him. All work without play make jack a dull boy;with all stress that African road entails there must be a calculated way to ease off. Till he get to Lagos Kudos!"

@gentleblizz said:

"Please sir,you are in Africa, I advise u stop announcing how much these women are donating to avoid exposing them to some uncertainties, u can appreciate them but not to say how much they are giving, u alone have the records sir."

@AyodeleAyanfe said:

"As long as na dem women dey give you money, no qualms. No be like our Nigerian ladies wey go dey expect you to drop.

"It's like greed, poverty, and entitlement mentality are not rife among Ivorian women."

@AndresInnocent1 said:

"This was the reason they denied you access to the country the first time. You enter never reach two day you don carry woman Dey smile like who dem use juju for. Bros focus on the mission because e be like say you done miss the mission oh."

Burkinabe lady gives UK to Lagos biker N41k for accepting to carry her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Burkinabe Rotarian had given the UK to Lagos biker, Kunle Adeyanju, N41k for accepting to carry her.

In a recent tweet, Kunle said that a Burkinabe Rotarian identified as Miriam had challenged him to carry her with the promise to support his charity with $100 (N41k).

The author shared a picture in which he carried the lady to fulfill her challenge. He stated that anyone throwing him a challenge should be ready to support his charity fund to enable him to fulfill their request.

Source: Legit.ng