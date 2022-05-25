A video of a grown-up Nigerian man juggling football with his father in a compound has got many talking

The young man had shared the video as he marvelled at the footballing skills his father showcased despite being older

Social media users couldn't agree more with him as some compared his father with English football player Harry Maguire

A young man has taken to social media platform Twitter to gush over and show off his father's footballing skills.

The man with the handle @EtimJunior shared a video of him and his dad juggling a football together.

He juggled the ball expertly. Photo Credit: @EtimJunior

Source: Twitter

Despite his age and not being kitted with sneakers or boots like his son, the man in trousers handled the ball like a professional.

His expert trapping and juggling skills made people imagine how stellar he must have been when he was younger and full of energy.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The dad, after juggling the ball, made a pass to the son who also did the same.

Netizens hailed his dad's display. Some jokingly remarked that his control skill bettered that of English player Harry Maguire.

Watch the video below:

Tweeps reactions

@Kennedee_CH said:

"Your dad must have been one of his hood OGs that could play football cos those are seniorman's touches."

@_dabooo said:

"Your pops na baller ooo, my pops no fit play correct 1 yard pass and he de claim best footballer during his time for uni."

@Hugh_Dexter said:

"This man was a beauty to watch in those days. Good to see this bond and I pray his talents is relived by one of his own."

@Official_KingZe said:

"You know when parents be like “In those days I was the best footballer in my class”, yeah your father is not lying at all The man has better control than Maguire! Great to see."

Woman in wrapper spotted juggling ball expertly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a woman juggling a ball non-stop had caused a stir on the net.

Despite wearing a wrapper, she comfortably juggled the ball on her feet for a while and then amazingly moved it to her head.

The talented lady did a good number of nods with her head before doing some juggling with her shoulders. All the time her performance lasted, the ball didn't fall to the ground.

Source: Legit.ng