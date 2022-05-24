A Nigerian man has come out to say that he was dumped by his girlfriend after she saw him selling pure water in the streets

According to the video, the girl must have seen the man as a kind of low life who sells pure water on the streets and decided to call it quits

The video has generated huge arguments on Instagram with some contending that the man should move on to a more responsible girl

A Nigerian girl has reportedly dumped her boyfriend after she saw him selling pure water on the streets.

The man shared a video of himself doing the busines, saying it has cost him his relationship.

The man offloads water for his customers. Photo credit: @gossipmilltv.

Source: Instagram

He owns the water company

According to the video, the said girl did not know that the man owns the water company, that he was not working for anyone but for himself.

A writeup on the video reads:

"A girl I love saw this video and she stopped talking to me not knowing I own the company."

In the video, the man was seen offloading bags of sachet water, apparently to supply to customers.

It has generated hot arguements on Instagram where it as shared by @gossipmilltv.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@igboboy_ reacted:

"This is a zobo a cold zobo."

@iam_slimcase

"Don’t date a girl you love date a girl that loves you."

@rich_promise_1800 said:

"Na lie! No be you get get company. Na hustle you dey. No think say you wan motivate us."

@adorables_fashionn commented:

"Why didn't you tell her from the beginning?"

@pinky_splash01 said:

"Na mumu girl go Vex say he guy dey hustle."

@iamyetundebakare commented:

"I don’t know who lie pass. Twitter peeps or TikTokers. Anyway God bless our hustle oo."

Nigerian man collects bank loan, uses it to buy engagement ring for his girl

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man collected loan from a bank and used the money to buy a ring for his girlfrined.

According to the story, the man later ended things with the girl as they never got married as planned.

The commercial bank later started to ask the man for the money, tackling him to pay up his debt.

Source: Legit.ng