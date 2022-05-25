A young man surprised a random person on the street with money after asking him to help spell N10,000

The security man never minded that someone was disturbing his time as he stopped and spelt the words

As soon as he was told he won N10,000 for passing a prank test, the stranger lifted his hands up and thanked God

A Nigerian man known as @michaelspyder_ on TikTok has put a smile on a stranger's face in a video that got viral.

Before going on the street, he and his partner planned that they would give the sum of N10,000 to anybody who is willing to help them spell the amount in words.

A young man was surprised with money after he helped a stranger out. Photo source: TikTok/@michaelspyder

Source: UGC

He passed the test

The first person @michaelspyder_ approached looked at him funny before avoiding him. When he asked a security man for help, telling him that he needs to fill a teller at the bank, the man dropped everything he was holding.

He then proceeded to spell the money on paper. When the security man got to know that it was all a prank and he just won himself N10,000, he was amazed.

The beneficiary said a moment ago he gave someone money, not knowing he will be rewarded in such a big way.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

sprite boy said:

"For the fact that he acknowledged God after receiving the gift.. thank u lord..good work man God bless u."

Egbus Obinna said:

"See as the first man just sqeeze face pass.. na so uncle miss his luck just for something simple."

Sara Trafina Momo said:

"You have to give to receive, that’s the secret no magic. I always share the little I have, trust me God has a way of paying back."

Abraham Joseph said:

"Apart from helping someone he need the money more. God bless y’all."

user2634169351562 said:

"'KABIYESI O!!!' sent thrills down my spine. Only His Royal Majesty can do this."

Lady pays family's house rent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady with the handle @jojooflele shared a video online where she put big smiles on the face of a hawker and her mother.

In the clip, she asked the young girl for money, telling her that she needed it urgently. Without thinking twice, the kid gave her N50.

Seconds after that kind gesture, her mother came around. When she was told what happened, she asked @jojoflele if that was all that she needed as she made an attempt to add more.

