A UNILAG graduate, Idris Rufai, has emerged as the only African at the executive body of the student Union in United Kingdom

In an interview with Legit.ng, Idris revealed that his success came after he oushined six white people during the election

Idris further expressed his delight about being in a white-dominated country and taking decision on behalf of over 25,000 students

A Nigerian and a Graduate of Sociology Department at the University of Lagos, Idris Rufai has become the only African at the decision making body of the Student Union at the Institute of Development Studies, Sussex, United Kingdom.

While being emotional telling his story exclusively to Legit.ng in Chafford Hundred, London, on Saturday, Idris explained he was in Nigeria when given the admission as he had strategically chosen the institution being the best for the course.

Rufai said an application for positions in the student Union was seen even though he was yet to make an application for his Visa.

Unilag graduate becomes only African in the executive arm of Students’ Union body in UK

The budding development expert noted that he was consequently elected for the position of Postgraduate Taught Officer where he represents over 5,000 students all over the world in almost 150 countries in the world.

Rufai outshined six white people during an election

He added that the success came having edged out 6 whites, revealing that the Student Union Body is made up of about 57 members (Executive members, Union Council and all of that).

Rufai became more emotional as he was talking about attending meetings and taking decisions on behalf of over 25,000 students in a white-dominated country.

Rufai expressed gratitude to

He, therefore, expressed his gratitude to God for the great motivation, noting that he ran and won an election in a foreign country while still in Nigeria.

The Nigerian, who applauded the Legit.ng for promoting the success of Nigerians home and abroad, gave a piece that every country needs to feed its young ones with confidence that they can succeed if they try.

“I am studying at the Institute of Development Studies, University of Sussex in Brighton, United Kingdom.

“That critical story is a great motivation for me. I usually tell people that if I get to write a book in my mind, it would occupy a copious space.

“I was in Nigeria when I was given admission at the Institute of Development Studies. Meanwhile, I chose that school strategically because it is the best in my field all over the world.

“After given an offer, I just saw an application for positions in the student Union and at that time, I have not even made my Visa application. It was almost late.

“Low and behold, i put in for the position of Postgraduate Taught Officer, wherein you are representing over 5,000 students all over the world in almost 150 countries of the world.

“And I contested against six (6) whites. I was surprised that I won. The student Union is made up of about 57 members (Executive members, Union Council and all of that).

“The executive committee of the body is actually the decision-making body of the Union. I am the only African in that committee.

“Attending meetings and taking decisions on behalf of over 25,000 students in a white-dominated country.

“I feel proud because it is a great motivation for me because I ran for an election in foreign country while still in Nigeria and I won. That is a great motivation for me.

“Every country needs to feed its young ones with confidence that they can succeed if they try.” He said.

