Northern politicians who are interested in the Plateau governorship seat in 2023 have met a tough opposition

The opponent is Wiebe Boer (aka Yohanna Maigona), a Dutch man who naturalised as a Nigerian over a period of time

Maigona, along with other aspirants, will be vying for the seat on the platform of All for All Peoples Party, even if it is not registered with INEC yet

Jos, Plateau - Wiebe Boer, a Dutch man who naturalised as a Nigerian, has taken a bold step and declared his interest to run for the governorship in Plateau state come the 2023 general elections.

Boer or Yohanna Maigona (as he is fondly called) has his campaign poster all over the internet, even if his political platform, All for All Peoples Party is yet to be registered with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Dutch man is very fluent in Hausa language (Photo: All On)

Source: UGC

According to PM News, Maigona has lived in Jos all his life, the state capital, and is said to be as fluent in Hausa as he is in English, having attended a secondary school in the city.

Apart from having an affiliation with Pan African Writers Association (PAWA), Maigona is the CEO of All On Energy, which is into renewable energy, like solar power.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Back in 2021, the Dutch Nigerian interviewed Professor Wole Soyinka, the first guest of PAWA’s Conversation Series.

A ThisDay publication had described him in 2018 as a black man in white skin.

Trouble hits Plateau as LG chairman accuses governor of culpability in Kanam killings

Meanwhile, the chairman of Langtang North local government area of Plateau state, Ubandoma Joshua Laven, had laid a serious allegation against the state governor, Simon Lalong, over the attack Kanam community.

Laven said that the killings of over 150 people which occurred in Kanam could have been averted had the governor heeded his warnings when he should have.

Speaking to journalists at the Yakubu Gown Airport, Heipang, Jos, Laven said the state government ignored his early warning that some terrorists were planning to attack the community.

PDP chairman, women leader killed as gunmen attack convoy of top lawmaker in northern state

In another report, a federal lawmaker in Jos, Plateau state, Musa Agah Avia, narrowly escaped death on Tuesday, April 19, when gunmen attacked his convoy.

Source: Legit.ng