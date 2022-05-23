A beautiful lady identified as Tejiri Odjighoro has shared her joy after purchasing her first car, Hyundai Elantra on her birthday

The excited lady revealed how she failed her driving test weeks ago but got encouragement from people to try again

She finally passed the driving test and is now a proud owner after gifting herself an expensive Hyundai Elantra on her birthday

A Nigerian lady, Tejiri Odjighoro, has expressed her excitement after purchasing a brand new whip on her birthday.

According to the excited lady who shared her story via LinkedIn, her journey to getting a car was not really a rosy one.

She revealed how she failed her driving test some weeks ago and was at the verge of giving up, but some caring people gave her words of encouragement.

Pretty lady acquires brand new Hyundai Elantra Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Tejiri Odjighoro

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Tejiri acquires her first whip

Tejiri finally passed her driving test and afterwards, she began to search for the car to get for herself.

A month later on her birthday, she got herself a brand new Hyundai Elantra and was filled with joy over her achievement.

In her words:

"It's my birthday and I bought myself a brand new 2022 Hyundai Elantra!!! This is my first car and It has been God all the way! "

"I said this year was going to be BIG and look at God! We’re not even halfway through it. God is so good! Cheers to me! I’m a car owner!!! Happy birthday to me!"

Social media users congratulate Tejiri

Reacting to this, social media users congratulated the new car owner.

Sunday Agwaze said:

"Congratulations and a big happy birthday to you."

Mimi Williams wrote:

"Happy birthday Tejiri..hope you enjoy your brand new car."

Vanessa Edinam added:

"Best of luck, happy birthday and congrats. Keep smiling always."

Daisy Kinika noted:

"Happy birthday Tejiri Odjighoro and congratulations on your new car it’s really beautiful."

Beautiful lady buys herself BMW SUV, says it’s the birthday gift to herself

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a South African woman has blessed herself with a brand new BMW car.

Her inspired social media followers could not contain their excitement and some people begged for a ride while some would like to see their names on her number plates.

The delighted woman wrote on Twitter: “Here’s my birthday gift from Me to Me. #SestereMcBeamer”

Source: Legit.ng