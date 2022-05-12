A smart Nigerian student has narrated how he was able to t gain admission into six universities in the United States

Chineremerem Timothy Diala is currently at home due to ASUU strike and is making efforts to relocate and study abroad

The efforts of the 200-level Biology student of FUTO paid off as he got the said admissions and is now seeking public support to proceed

Chineremerem Timothy Diala, a smart Nigerian student desirous of escaping the scorching effects of incessant strikes by ASUU has been admitted into six universities in the United States.

Diala, a 200-level Biology student of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri said he took advantage of the ongoing ASUU strike to apply for admissions abroad.

Diala says he wants to study abroad and become a healthcare practitioner.

Source: Original

Diala admitted into six universities

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Diala said he has always wanted to study abroad. According to him, he wants to escape strikes so as to study and make an impact in the health care industry.

Diala intimated that he was offered medical courses in all the foreign universities. The universities are: University of Akron, Ohio, University of Colorado, Denver, University of Mary, Washington DC, University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Middle Tenessee State University and Clemson University South Carolina.

I need help to proceed

Diala has said he needs financial help to be able to proceed to school since his parents cannot afford the high school fees charged by foreign schools. He said he was offered partial scholarships by the foreign schools.

Narrating his story to Legit.ng, Diala said:

"The application process wasn't that smooth for me because I encountered rejections from some schools.

"I've always wanted to study abroad since I entered Secondary School and in my JSS2 I was selected among other students from different schools in Imo to attend an Igbo Language Conference in London and that was what triggered my quest to study abroad.

"I've always wanted to become a healthcare practitioner so as help eliminate health disparities and achieve health equity. I pray I get a sponsor."

Nigerian student laments ASUU strike

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student lamented how he lost a job offer worth N350k because he was still a student.

The techie who is a 400-level student of Mechatronics at FUTO said the strike is a huge setback and also blamed the system of things in Nigeria for the action by ASUU.

His story went viral even as many who read it lamented just how much the incessant strikes cost Nigerians in public universities.

