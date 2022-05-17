The president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, has reacted to calls for him to run for the presidency in 2023

Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), says he is not running for the office of the president of Nigeria.

In a statement seen by Legit.ng on Tuesday, May 17, the AfDB president said he is not running for president.

However, Adesina said he is humbled by the many calls from well-meaning Nigerians who deem him fit to run for the esteemed office, adding that he appreciates the sacrifices made by such persons to project him as their choice.

The statement read:

"I have been extremely humbled by several calls from Nigerians at home and abroad that I should consider running for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"I am very touched by all who have gone to a great extent, with such huge sacrifices, of their own volition, to consider me worthy to be proposed for potential consideration.

"The coalition groups of youth, women, farmers, physically challenged and well-meaning Nigerians that have done this have expressed their genuine free will, political right, freedom of expression, and association for my consideration, with the interest of Nigeria at heart.

"While I am deeply honored, humbled, and grateful for all the incredible goodwill, kindness, and confidence, my current responsibilities at this time do not allow me to accept to be considered.

"I remain fully engaged and committed to the mission that Nigeria, Africa, and all the non-African shareholders of the African Development Bank have given me for Africa’s development.

"I remain fully focused on the mission of supporting the accelerated development and economic integration of Africa.

"May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"May God bless Africa."

Don’t deceive yourself: Shehu Sani sends strong warning to AfDB president Adesina over presidential

A former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani had warned Adesina against joining the 2023 presidential race.

The former minister of agriculture was reported to have joined the likes of Yemi Osinbajo, and Bola Tinubu in the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari after a coalition of 28 groups purchased the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s N100 million presidential forms for him.

