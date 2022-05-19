The 2022 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board exam may have come and gone, but it left some interesting ripples behind

There is a little boy named Ehimen Felix who scored 300 marks in aggregates and he was hailed on the internet by many

There is also a mother who joined her son in the exam hall and they wrote the JAMB-UTME together in competition

Writing JAMB's Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination is usually something that many teenagers look forward to because it paves the way for them to be admitted into a university or higher institution.

Each year, hundreds of thousands of Nigerians take part in the examination, hoping for a place in the country's numerous higher institutions.

Ehimen Felix, Chinemerem Okoye and Abdul Hakeem wrote JAMB. Photo credit: Sahara Reporters

Source: UGC

There were some interesting developments in the 2022 edition of the UTME examination. Legit.ng has compiled just three of them for your enjoyment.

Woman writes JAMB with her son

During the week, news broke that a Nigerian woman sat for JAMB-UTME alongside her son and that it was a competition.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The teenager named Precious Chinemerem Okoye scored 243 aggregate points to defeat his mother, Michelle Buchi Okoye who scored 230. The mum said she was happy her son won.

Keke rider writes JAMB-UTME in Kano

It was also reported during the week that a Keke rider who is based in Kano state registered and sat for the JAMB exams. He scored 150.

The man named Abdul Hakeem said he is going to the Kano State Polytechnic to study Office Technolgy Management.

He equally intimated that he will not stop his Keke business, but instead will be riding it to pay his school fees.

Brilliant boy scores 300 in JAMB-UTME

Also, one of the most outstanding success stories reported this week in JAMB is the boy named Ehimen Felix who scored an aggregate point of 300.

Not only did the boy smash his JAMB, but he also did excellently well in his WAEC where he scored A1 in Further Mathematics.

Felix who is from Edo state is aiming to study Computer Science at the University of Lagos.

Mum whose son defeated her in JAMB exam opens up

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the mum who competed with her son in JAMB-UTME said it is the joy of every parent to see their children do better than them.

The woman spoke when she gave reasons why she took part in the exams which she really didn't need.

Michelle Buchi Okoye also revealed that she left school more than 10 years ago.

Source: Legit.ng