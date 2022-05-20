The last has not been heard concerning Buchi Michelle Okoye, the Nigerian mum who competed in JAMB-UTME with her son

Legit.ng has learned that the Ohaneze Ndigbo Lagos state chapter invited her for a special handshake and appreciation for being a good parent

A video exclusively obtained by Legit.ng showed the leadership of the cultural group pouring encomiums on the woman for what she did

The leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo in Lagos has appreciated the Nigerian woman who competed in this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) with her son for exemplary parenting.

The body took the step after news broke that Buchi Michelle Okoye registered for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board exam and competed with her son named Precious Chinemerem Okoye.

Buchi Michelle Okoye with Ohaneze Ndigbo leaders in Lagos. Photo credit: Photos provided to Legit.ng by Buchi Michelle Okoye.

Source: Original

While her son scored 243, the mother scored 230 in aggregate. The news quickly went viral, generating numerous reactions from Nigerians.

She's an exemplary mother

Now, the news of the woman's action got to Ohaneze Ndigbo in Lagos and she was invited so as to be appreciated.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng has exclusively obtained a video in which the leadership of the body spoke in glowing terms about the mother, telling her how proud she has made them.

Speaking in the video, the secretary of Ohaneze Ndigbo in Lagos, Everest Ozonweke said:

"When we are talking about family values, you challenged your own child to be more determined in that examination. For the fact that the mother is going to take, there is a challenge within.

"So I want to appreciate you. I wish parents will learn from this. That our wards out there, if they go through JAMB, they may not make. But if they know that my mummy has a kind of interest in this thing, I must make sure I get over her in this examination.

"He puts extra strength in making sure that he studies more and by the end of the day he was able to make it, 243."

On his part, the Vice President of the group in Lagos, Chief Vitus Uzoh said:

"I wish to congratulate Madam Buchi for laying a very good example. It's a very big challenge to the parents because instead of maneuvering to get their children through. This is practical, this is how it should be. Challenge those children, tell them it's possible."

Nigerian boy scores 300 in JAMB-UTME

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian boy named Ehimen Felix scored 300 in aggregates in his JAMB-UTME examination.

The boy who is from Edo state is set to attend the University of Lagos, UNILAG where he wants to study computer science.

The boy did not only do well in his JAMB, he also smashed his WAEC as he got A1 in Further Mathematics.

Source: Legit.ng