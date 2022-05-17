On Tuesday, May 17th, news broke that a Nigerian mum identified as Michelle Buchi Okoye decided to register and sit for JAMB exams with her son

A friendly competition ensued between the two of them as it became a matter of who would score the highest aggregate mark in the examination

The boy scored 243 to beat the mum who scored 230; Legit.ng has reached out to the mum and has found out that the boy also works and earns salary

Okoye Precious Chinemerem, the 17-year-old boy who competed with and defeated his mum in JAMB-UTME also worked for some time before the exams and earn salary.

The boy and his parents are from Anambra state and he intends to go to Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

Chinemerem is set to study in UNIZIK, Awka. Photo credit: Photos provided to Legit.ng by Michelle Buchi Okoye.

Source: Original

His mum, Michelle Buchi Okoye told Legit.ng that it is part of the training they are giving the boy to learn the dignity of labour.

He worked as a cashier in 2021

Before the UTME examination which he entered into with his mother, Chinemerem worked as a cashier and his salary was saved for him by his parents.

His mum said:

"He worked for three months as a shop cashier last year. After JAMB registration, he resumed his lessons January this year. The job is still part of the training process. Dignity in labour.

"I saved his salary for him, and he requested we buy a phone for him which was done. The phone is in terrible condition right now. We promised to get him an android phone because the phone he is using is very bad. Again, I've been praying to God to provide a scholarship opportunity for him."

The new smartphone would be a reward for Chinemerem's victory in the academic competition. When she was asked if she would compete again with any of her children, her answer was in the affirmative. She said she is happy that Chinemerem is better than her.

