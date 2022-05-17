An intelligent Nigerian boy named Ehimen Felix has smashed his Joint Admission and Matriculations Board exams with a score of 300

A smart Nigerian kid named Ehimen Felix has performed excellently well in his JAMB-UTME examination after posting an aggregate score of 300.

A breakdown of the scores shows that Felix scored 91 in Mathematics, 72 in Physics, 70 in Chemistry and 67 in English Language.

Felix also smashed his WAEC with excellent performance. Photo credit: Sahara Reporters.

He aced his WAEC too

Felix did not only smash his JAMB but also did excellently well in his WAEC, posting a nice performance that has wowed many.

According to reports by Sahara Reporters, the smart boy posted A1 in Further Mathematics; B3 in five other subjects and two credits.

Felix, a student of the Barachel Model College, Agbado, Oke-Aro, Lagos is from Edo state and aims to study Computer Science at the University of Lagos. He is from Esan West local government area, Edo state.

