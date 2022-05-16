Abdull Hakeem, the young Keke Napep rider who is based in Kano is not done yet with his life pursuits as he has sat for JAMB-UTME and said he is willing to go to school

Hakeem shared his UTME scores on his Facebook wall indicating that he scored 150 and many of his friends congratulated him massively

In a comment he sent to Legit.ng, Abdul said he is going to the Kano State Polytechnic, Kano even as he said he won't stop his Keke business

Abdull Hakeem, a determined Keke rider based in Kano has posted his JAMB-UTME scores and said he wants to go to school.

According to the scores posted by Hakeem which he later sent to Legit.ng, he scored 150 which qualifies him for a place in a polytechnic.

Hakeem said he won't stop his Keke Napep business even when going to school. Photo credit: Photos provided to Legit.ng by Abdul Hakeem.

Source: Original

Hakeen is going to Kano state Polytechnic

When Legit.ng sought to know which school he wants to attend, Hakeem said he is going to the Kano State Polytechnic, Kano.

He also said he is going to study Office Technology Management in the school.

How I will raise the fees

On how he will pay his school fees considering that he has no other means except Keke, he confirmed that he will not stop the business even while in school. He said he will continue to ride and pay the fees with his Keke.

How he bought a tricycle within 67 weeks

Recalled that Hakeem had last month impressed so many people online after he announced that he bought a tricycle with the sum of N1m after paying for it within 67 weeks.

He revealed that he paid the money in tranches of N15,000 weekly until he was able to pay up and own the bike.

