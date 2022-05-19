A 12-year-old Nigerian boy, Kelvin, has been celebrated online after he a gave a confident football commentary

In his analysis video, the kid spoke about the weaknesses of players in a fine Pidgin English that amazed many people

After an impressed stranger sent him some money, a new school bag and other things were bought for him

A 12-year-old Nigerian boy, Kelvin, who once went viral for his Pidgin English anaylsis of a match between Chelsea and Wolves has got rewards.

In his commentary video, Kelvin spoke with much confidence as he was interviewed by the Football Fans Tribe.

The kid was amazed at the Football Fans Tribe visited him. Photo source: @fanstribehq

Good Samaritan gave him money

Days after, the tribe revealed that following his viral video, a good Samaritan reached out to them and sent the 12-year-old boy some money.

They revealed that they were able to get him a school bag, a phone and other things. The 12-year-old was also given a branded shirt.

Watch the video below (swipe):

Below is his analysis:

As at the time of writing this report, new update on the boy has gathered over 600 likes with some reactions.

Below are some of the comments:

esewiii said:

"Someone once said here in the comment section that they would have covered the boys face, Lol how do you feel now seeing this boy getting favours from strangers? Shey them dey cover person face when e nor do bad."

drsesan said:

"Nice work guys....God bless you."

b_zee_brain said:

"Whay are you getting a 12 year old boy phone for."

themazionwuka said:

"Wow.... Nice. Oboy I like your shirt oo."

