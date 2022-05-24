Who Threw This? Crowd Goes Wild as Anonymous Lady ‘Stones’ Joeboy With Her Bra During Performance
- There is no lenght fans won't go to show their love to popular Nigerian celebrities and Joeboy recently had a fair share of the attention
- In a video sighted online, the singer was seen on the stage as he addressed an excited crowd, mostly female and a pik bra suddenly flew at him
- Joeboy picked up the bra and asked who threw it before proceeding to hand it on the waist of his trouser
Just like Burna Boy, popular singer Joeboy also had a bra thrown at him on stage recently to the amusement of many.
In a video sighted online, the singer was seen on stage as female fans struggled to get photos of videos of him on their phones.
In that moment, a pink bra was throen on stage from behind, and the singer picked it up while asking for the owner.
The crowd erupted into shouts of excitement as the singer unceremoniously decided there and the that he would hook the bra to his trouser on the side.
Watch the video below:
Nigerians react to the video
dradanma____:
"Low budget burna boy "
tour_lannyy:
"Who threw this? Dey sound like class teacher "
khe_yan:
"All these girls that do these don't they have a boyfriend cuz anyways what do I know"
iam_haywhy_peter:
"Werey still dey ask "who threw this" ... You wan give the person money."
amoretinker:
"Burna boy don start trend "
dearimmaculate:
"The craziness in Nigerian artist is just sweet unlike some people that would have wanted to sue"
iamflozzyjude:
"Odogwu Burna don cause trouble"
Fans ‘stone’ Burna Boy their bras as he wows crowd with performance
Super talented Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has continued to take his music beyond the shores of the country and he became the first from the country to sell out a show at the Madison Square Garden.
Nigerian man joins belly dancer on stage during his first visit to Dubai, she sends him back, video surfaces
The much-anticipated event took place on April 28, 2022, in New York and videos from it went viral on social media.
A number of female fans who graced the occasion decided to show the singer some love and appreciation by ‘stoning’ him with their bras, not minding that it was an undergarment.
