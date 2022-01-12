Joseph Yobo's kids' reactions to the football match between Nigeria and Egypt at the 2021 African Cup of Nations have gone viral

In a short video, one of the kids went spiritual and carried anointing oil in the bid to help support his team

Many Nigerians who saw the clip said the former Nigerian footballer's kids look lovely and their acts were funny

A video has shown kids of former Nigerian player, Joseph Yobo, celebrating as the country won against Egypt at the ongoing 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

During the match, one of the kids carried anointing oil and held it in front of the TV as the child made a mark of a cross when Egyptian players were in possession of the ball.

The kids were super excited when Nigeria was declared the winner of the match. Photo source: @adaezeyobo, @josephyobo1

Source: Instagram

Pure excitement

In the video shared on Instagram by the mum, Adaeze, immediately the referee blew the final whistle, both the boy and the girl jumped in great excitement as they celebrated.

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video found the reaction adorable. Some of them said they loved the fact that one of the kids spoke their indigenous language despite how high class they are.

Watch the video below:

When the video was reshared by @pulsnigeria247, it gathered over 300 comments with thousands of likes as at the time this report was written.

Legit.ng compiled some of them below:

nellyfashion_house said:

"Nigeria amaka nnem️, anyi ewegi obodo ozo."

iamseunniji said:

"It’s the anointing for me."

the_lizzy_john said:

"It’s the little girl singing in Igbo for me."

godwinjp_ said:

"Children are just so amazing. If you desire one even as you watch this, God will answer your prayer this year 2022."

ghostgrammy said:

"Kid ain’t gat any worries. Pancakes Dey after this small exercise."

amazingmaxx said:

"Anointing oil for tv, cute kids though."

