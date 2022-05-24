A Nigerian man was at the centre of a mild drama that occurred at a Dubai occasion during the performance of a belly dancer

The man who was on a first trip to the United Arab Emirates appeared to be fascinated by the belly dancer's display

Without hesitation, he stood up from among the audience and made his way to the stage until the lady took a reactive measure

A video of a Nigerian man being ordered off the stage by a belly dancer during an event in Dubai has stirred reactions on social media.

According to @instablog9ja that shared the clip on Instagram, the Nigerian involved was on a first time visit to Safari Dubai, UAE when the incident happened.

He was ordered off the stage. Photo Credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

The video showed a belly dancer performing on stage and surrounded by an audience who watched her with keen interest and, among the audience is the said Nigerian man.

Suddenly, he got up from where he sat and danced his way to the stage in a bid to join the belly dancer.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The lady on noting his move slowly danced towards him and appeared to have ordered him off stage as he immediately stepped down after she drew closer.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@unified_wale said:

"He don go disgrace the entire nation now no visa for 2yrs and 2 months."

@omo_bayybee said:

"Lol if this was a British person it wont make headlines like this. We are our own problems abegggg."

@niji_darling said:

"Enjoy yourself dear must of people laughing at you here don't have international passport."

@iambank_bee said:

"Na Arab billionaire package Dey that stage so ooo Oga don’t climb that stage she no want wahala."

Dancing Nigerian cleaner becomes a viral sensation in Dubai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a dancing Nigerian cleaner had become an internet sensation in Dubai.

The young man identified as Lucky Etinosa Aivinhenyor, 26, works as a cleaner with the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre, Tadweer.

His video went viral after a social media user identified as Afra Almarar, shared it on social media platform Twitter.

Aivinhenyor in an interview with Gulf News, disclosed that he had only been in the country for four months after he relocated from Nigeria, and was completely unaware when he was filmed at his post of duty.

Source: Legit.ng