A small-sized man, Efuoma Amos, who married a tall lady has revealed that he never had difficulties in getting into relationships with women

According to the computer science graduate, ladies usually flock him as God gave him the ability to get women

Amos was first married in 2018 but remarried his new wife less than 6 months after they met through a prophecy in church

Contrary to what many persons may presume, a small-sized Nigerian man, Efuoma Amos, has said he always had it easy getting women.

Amos who had become an internet sensation after his pre-wedding photos of him and his tall wife went viral told BBC News Pidgin that God actually gifted him with the ability to be loved by ladies.

Amos said ladies just naturally like him and are drawn towards him despite not being well-to-do. He expressed pride in the fact that the abilities God blessed him with, tall men lack. The married man said:

"Since I was born, I never had it difficult in getting women.

"Men even taller than I am cannot boast of the God-given abilities I have.

"It's not as a result of voodoo but just that they (ladies) like me.

"During my service year, the most beautiful girls in my Ebonyi state camp belonged to me.

"They loved, liked and ran after me, not due to my money as I have none."

Amos was first married in 2018

Amos said he was first married in 2018 but the marriage hit the rocks after two years as he and the lady then had irreconcilable differences.

He added that people mocked him and laughed that he won't get another wife because he lost what God gave him, but he told them that they are not his maker.

Showering encomiums on his wife, Amos said she has made him forget the pains of his first marriage and brings joy to his life.

Amos' wife says they married less than 6 months after meeting

Speaking to the aforementioned media, Amos' wife said she didn't meet him out of love but as a result of a vision (prophecy) given in church.

She said they had the wedding less than 6 months after meeting. According to her, none of her family members ridiculed her hubby because of his height or expressed reservations about their marriage.

She hailed Amos as a loving, caring and romantic man who knows how to treat a lady.

On his small size, she stated that God created each human with a fault and that she has no problem with Amos' diminutive stature.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

@styda_culinaryng said:

"Who else listen to the intro? "Woman no dey hard me to get, na the gift wey God give me" omo the guy gift sha..."

@nekkilicious1 said:

"So you didn’t marry him because you love him or wanted him but because of prophecy. Hmmmm."

@beverly2cute said:

"Prophet don do e work for this one body. Na so prophet deceived my friend marry one like that. When her eye clear, she waka."

@sbee77_jbl said:

"Congratulations so happy for both of them, God bless their union peace and lots of happiness ."

@tru_ly_tru said:

"May God bless their marriage. If God said it, surely it must come to pass. People are laughing at prophecy, not not maybe it is Gods will.....I mean they are happy."

Lady, 27, marries 45-year-old bedridden Nigerian man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 27-year-old Nigerian lady had tied the knot with a man, 45, who is bedridden.

Terkimbir Benjamin Tyough from Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State worked as an electrician before he became bedridden.

Benjamin injured his spinal cord after falling from an electric pole early in March. He resigned to fate after fruitless efforts at raising the N1.5 million required for surgery to restore his health.

Showering encomiums on his wife, the bedridden man said he would have given up the ghost without her.

