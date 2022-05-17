A young Nigerian man, Taofiq, said his wife approached him at an exam centre years ago when she saw he was by himself

The man whose wife, Ronke, shares the same birth month with him revealed they both met in 2009 at a NECO GCE exam centre

Many years after then, their friendship blossomed, they got married in 2019, and the family now has two kids

A young Nigerian man, Taofiq, has gone online to reveal that his wife and kid share the same birth month with him.

In a tweet on Friday, May 13, he revealed that while his birthday is every May 11th, his wife’s and kid’s own fall on May 12 and 13.

The young man said that his wife was his friend for a long time. Photo source: @Topedelux

The young man asked people to pray for his family when they see his tweet. He said that his family is especially united because of their birthdates.

How the couple met

In an interview with Legit.ng, Taofiq revealed that he met his wife during their NECO GCE exam in 2009. The man said that year would be the 8th or 9th time he would be writing the exam since he finished secondary school.

The man went ahead to say that when the lady saw him then, she thought he was alone and decided to make small talk with him. In his words:

“She approached me because she felt I was alone and not talking to anyone not knowing I was feeling too big to mingle with them all.”

According to Taofiq, when Ronke realised how smart he is, the lady decided to sit by his side throughout the exams.

Relationship after exams

The husband stated that after the exams were done, Ronke kept in touch as she felt they had a deep connection because of their birthdays. He said:

“After the exam she always kept in touch because she felt there might be bond between us because of our birthdays. Honestly, she practically forced me to be her friend. We got very close later on to the extent that she knew virtually all my friends and friends with benefits.”

Taofiq added that while they were friends, they both had different people they were dating. He stated that he never knew how se’xually appealing she was until she sent him a photo. They later got married in 2019.

The man, however, said that he does not consider birthday special like his wife does, adding that their birthdays were the reason the woman married him.

On how they celebrate

According to the father of two kids, they mostly celebrate their birthdays indoors with his wife’s homemade cooking.

“My wife is not the type that likes wasting money in the restaurants, she prefers to experiment on food recipes. We celebrate our birthdays most times at home with her cooking delicious intercontinental food I have never even heard of…”

He said that now that one of their kids shares the same birth month with them, they may have to change future celebration plans.

Source: Legit.ng