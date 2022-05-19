Husband Takes Care of Twin babies Alone after His Wife Fell Into Coma, Three Months later She Wakes Up
- A man identified as Nshimyumuremyi Emmanuel had no other choice than to take care of his twin babies all alone
- His beautiful wife had given birth to the twins through a caesarean session and shortly afterwards, she fell into a coma
- Three months later, she woke up from coma and was so thankful to her husband for having the courage to take care of her kids while she was away
A father named Nshimyumuremyi Emmanuel has narrated touching story of how he took care of his twin babies for three months.
Sharing his story to AFRIMAX English, he recounted how his wife fell into a coma shortly after giving birth to their twin babies.
He had no other choice than to do everything possible to ensure that his babies survive despite the absence of their mother.
"We went to the hospital and after delivering twins through C-section, she went into coma", the father revealed.
Emmanuel resigned from his job
The caring father revealed that although he needed money, he had to resign from his job so he could get the chance to attend to his children properly.
Things were hard for him during those days and he mainly survived through the help of people who thought it wise to lend a hand.
The heartbroken father prayed for his wife to return
Emmanuel said he always broke down in tears pleading to God to restore his wife's health and bring her back to the family.
Three months later, his wife woke up from coma and returned to the house.
She was so thankful to her husband for taking care of her children while she was away. She described him as a special husband and a rare king.
Reacting to the story, Alex Brian said:
"Aww this is beautiful. Such a nice man."
Kene Allison added:
"Wow. Great husband. A rare gem."
Karen Jude stated:
"I cried watching this."
